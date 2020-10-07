Taylor Swift, photo courtesy of Twitter

Taylor Swift has endorsed Joe Biden for president — and with cookies, no less.

“I spoke to V Magazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.”



As you’ll see below, Swift shared both the cover of V Magazine and her ridiculously spot-on cookies that feature the Biden-Harris 2020 logo. As she acknowledged, the announcement arrived only hours before the Vice President debates.

V Magazine then published an excerpt from the story on their official site:

The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.

I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.

Swift’s support shouldn’t come as a surprise. All year she has been incredibly outspoken against Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism”, while also calling for the removal of Confederate statues that our President celebrated.

Peep (and share) the tweet below.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘 📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020