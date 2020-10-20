Tegan and Sara’s High School Memoir Being Developed into TV Series

Tegan and Sara, photo by Philip Cosores

Last fall, indie pop duo Tegan and Sara released their first-ever memoir, High School. That book is now being adapted into a TV series by filmmaker and actress Clea DuVall.

High School traced the origins of the Calgary-born Quin sisters, from their days spent raving in the’90s to their current status as both pop music and LGBTQ icons. The forthcoming coming-of-age comedy, also dubbed High School, follows suit. A longer synopsis from Deadline reads:



“Through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series tangles itself in the parallel and discordant memories of two sisters growing up down the hall from one another. This is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.”

DuVall, a queer film and TV veteran known for her roles in The Faculty, Zodiac, and Veep, as well as directorial debut The Intervention, is set to write and direct the pilot. Tegan and Sara will serve as executive producers on the project.

To coincide with last year’s book, Tegan and Sara also released Hey I’m Just Like You, an album featuring re-recorded versions of songs the two siblings originally wrote during their teenage years.

A release date for Tegan and Sara’s High School TV show hasn’t been given, but you can get pumped by reading our feature highlighting 7 Life-Changing Moments from the memoir.