The Flaming Lips Actually Performed Their First Bubble Concert

Those crazy SOBs actually did it. On Tuesday night, The Flaming Lips performed their first concert for a live audience that was entirely protected in inflatable space bubbles.

Taking place at the Criterion in the band’s hometown of Oklahoma City, the short gig was half test run for future concerts, half music video shoot (via Brooklyn Vegan). Setlist.fm notes The Flaming Lips performed a dance remix of “Assassins of Youth” as well as “Brother Eye”, both tracks from their latest LP, American Head.



Frontman Wayne Coyne posted video of the event, which showed him singing in his familiar bubble, only this time it was rolled atop a number of fans in inflatables of their own. Another image showed a floor decal that read, “The Flaming Lips ask you to please wear masks when not in the space bubble.”

Fans at the bubble concert also shared pictures from the shoot, and frankly seeing people dressed for a night out at a venue is a welcome shock of nostalgia. “Wouldn’t mind spending every show in my own little bubble,” wrote one attendee. “Huge shoutout to @waynecoyne5 and the flaming lips for finding ways to put on this amazing night while keeping us safe.”

Last week, Coyne said the Flaming Lips were working on a version of their live show that would allow for three people to a space bubble. “We think maybe playing two shows a night, and getting a big audience in there each time,” he said, adding, “The place that we’re at at the moment, it holds almost 4,000 people, but it only holds a hundred space bubbles. So it’s a lot of space in there.”

From the looks of this video shoot, a space bubble concert would be one heck of a uniquely 2020 experience. Check out the footage and photos below.

