The Hold Steady Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Heaven Is Whenever, Share Previously Unreleased “Separate Vacations”: Stream

It’s been 10 long years since The Hold Steady released their fifth studio album, Heaven Is Whenever. To mark the anniversary, the band will reissue an expanded deluxe edition of the LP featuring previously unreleased songs, demos, and alternate takes.

Due out November 27th via Vagrant Records, the double-album reissue consists of a newly remastered version of Heaven Is Whenever, along with nine (!) bonus tracks. Some of these unearthed songs are called “Ascension Blues”, “Touchless”, “Beer on the Bedstand”, and “Wonderful Struggle”. There’s also an alternate take on “We Can Get Together”.



For those fans hankering for even more goodies, the digital version of the reissue comes with an additional six tracks. Most are recordings from The Hold Steady’s Avatar Sessions with Franz Nicolay (who left the band prior to recording Heaven Is Whenever), plus a demo of “Beer on the Bedstand”.

Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood provided special liner notes for the 10th anniversary reissue. In a statement, he praises the original 2010 album:

“Heaven is Whenever saw one of the most loved bands of this, then still-new century take a perceived stumble and face a small comeuppance. It happens. Many bands don’t survive it, much less come out the other side intact and possibly better than ever…A lesser band might have imploded. Lesser artists might have tried to continue on repeating a successful template that denied the real consequences of the machine they built. Instead they dug deep and pushed onward into a darker night of the soul.”

To tease the reissue, The Hold Steady are sharing previously unreleased song “Separate Vacations”. Stream that below, and then head here to pre-order your copy of the deluxe edition of Heaven Is Whenever in digital or physical formats (black vinyl and limited-edition colored vinyl).

Heaven Is Whenever Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

DISC 1:

01. The Sweet Part of the City

02. Soft in the Center

03. The Weekenders

04. The Smidge

05. Rock Problems

06. We Can Get Together

07. Hurricane J

08. Barely Breathing

09. Our Whole Lives

10. A Slight Discomfort

DISC 2:

01. Ascension Blues *

02. Touchless *

03. Separate Vacations *

04. Criminal Fingers *

05. Beer On The Bedstand *

06. At Least Not Tonight *

07. Wonderful Struggle *

08. Going On A Hike *

09. We Can Get Together (Alternate) *

DSP-ONLY Bonus Tracks:

01. Hurricane J (Avatar Sessions) *

02. Our Whole Lives (Avatar Sessions) *

03. Separate Vacations (Avatar Sessions) *

04. Going On A Hike (Avatar Sessions) *

05. We Can Get Together (Avatar Sessions) *

06. Beer On The Bedstand (Demo) *

* BONUS TRACKS