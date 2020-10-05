Menu
Evil Dead 2 Is More Groovy Than Creepy

The Horror Virgin heads to the cabin for a little R&R

by
on October 05, 2020, 9:31am
The Horror Virgin - Evil Dead 2
The Horror Virgin - Evil Dead 2

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Ashley “Ash” Williams missing. Last seen destroying a cabin with ripped clothes and a chainsaw for a hand. Considered one-armed and dangerous”. Join The Horror Virgin while they post up at an abandoned cabin, play piano, read an old, creepy book, and fight the Deadites in their hilarious deep dive into Evil Dead 2.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

