Evil Dead 2 Is More Groovy Than Creepy

The Horror Virgin - Evil Dead 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Ashley “Ash” Williams missing. Last seen destroying a cabin with ripped clothes and a chainsaw for a hand. Considered one-armed and dangerous”. Join The Horror Virgin while they post up at an abandoned cabin, play piano, read an old, creepy book, and fight the Deadites in their hilarious deep dive into Evil Dead 2.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser