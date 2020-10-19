Menu
Patrick Wilson Is the Real Ghost of Insidious: Chapter 2

The Horror Virgin dives back into The Further

by
on October 19, 2020, 9:06am
The Horror Virgin - Insidious: Chapter 2
The Horror Virgin - Insidious: Chapter 2

With Insidious: Chapter 2, Patrick Wilson ghosts his family and more or less has regrets. Well, at least that’s the conclusion The Horror Virgin comes to as they dive back into The Further and play ghost Yahtzee with good ol’ Carl.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

