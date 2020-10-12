Menu
The Horror Virgin Reviews A Nightmare On Elm Steet 2: Freddy’s Revenge

Todd Awesome tosses and turns in bed as Freddy Krueger returns

by
on October 12, 2020, 9:34am
The Horror Virgin heads to Springwood, Ohio to face his demons within 1985’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. What he finds, however, is a terrifying exercise in body horror and imaginative fantasy filmmaking.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

