The Horror Virgin Reviews A Nightmare On Elm Steet 2: Freddy’s Revenge

The Horror Virgin - A Nightmare on Elm Street 2

The Horror Virgin heads to Springwood, Ohio to face his demons within 1985’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. What he finds, however, is a terrifying exercise in body horror and imaginative fantasy filmmaking.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

