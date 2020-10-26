Menu
The Horror Virgin Heads to the ’80s for Paranormal Activity 3

Todd Awesome hits 88 mph to stop two parents from making a sex tape

on October 26, 2020, 9:44am
The Horror Virgin - Paranormal Activity 3
On this week’s episode, The Horror Virgin is transported to the past — specifically, 1988 — for Paranormal Activity 3. Together, they must help Tobi convince Kristi to get to grandmas house before they find their parents’ sex tape and are haunted forever.

