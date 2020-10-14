The Kinks Announce 50th Anniversary Reissue of Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Part One

The Kinks, photo courtesy of artist

Just in time for the holidays, The Kinks have announced a 50th anniversary reissue of their classic album, Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Part One, also known simply as Lola. The re-release will be available in various formats, but the deluxe box set edition promises the most bonus material — including loads of unheard recordings — spread across a trio of CDs and two 7-inch discs.

The three CDs consist of the original 1970 album remastered from the original HD master tapes and singles in both stereo and mono mixes. They also boast B-sides, BBC recordings, and previously unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate mixes. Ray Davies and Dave Davies also provide spoken word commentary alongside new “medley” versions of songs.



As for the pair of 7-inch pieces, these feature singles “Lola” and “Apeman” and their respective B-sides, “Berkeley Mews” and “Rats”. Reproduced artwork and full band press photos are also included.

The lavishly packaged box set comes with a 60-page hardcover book containing extensive notes, rare photos and other coveted memorabilia.

In a statement, Ray called the album “a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender free if one wishes. The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend.”

To preview this reissue, The Kinks are streaming a new remix/medley version of “Any Time” re-dubbed “The Follower/Any Time 2020”. Ray described how it came together as a result of quarantine:

“The isolation caused by Coronavirus can give people time to re-evaluate the world and re-assess their lives. Music can comfort the lonely, transcend time and it’s not the future or the past, yesterday, today or tomorrow. It’s anytime”. He adds, “I saw a way of making this unreleased 1970s track connect to an audience in 2020. I also saw a way of showing that music can time-travel, that memory is instantaneous and therefore can join us in the ‘now’. I put this together as something surreal then realised that it was really happening. The song has found its place – after its 50th Birthday!”

The 50th anniversary reissue of Lola, also available in 2xCD and 1xLP iterations, is out December 11th via BMG and pre-orders have begun now. Last year, the English rock legends put out a similar reissue of Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire.

Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Part One Reissue Artwork: