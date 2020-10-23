Menu
Greg Nicotero on Growing Up in the Land of the Dead and Animating Creepshow for Halloween

Legendary SFX creator, producer, and director revisits his horror roots

on October 23, 2020, 9:18am
Legendary SFX creator, television producer, and director Greg Nicotero joins Loser Michael Roffman for a stroll in the Land of the Dead. Together, they discuss his roots in horror, growing up 20 minutes away from George A. Romero’s cinematic nightmares, visiting the set of the original Creepshow, and stumbling into King’s Dominion. He also previews The Creepshow Halloween Special, which premieres on Shudder this Thursday, October 29th.

 

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

