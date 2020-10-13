The Simpsons Lists 50 Terrifying Reasons To Vote Against Trump: Watch

It’s hard to imagine how a Treehouse of Horror edition from this year could muster up anything scarier than what’s going on outside of Springfield. Appropriately, the next episode of The Simpsons doesn’t even bother trying to toe that line with comedic subtlety.
In an exclusive Variety preview clip from the 31st (!) installment of the annual Halloween-themed Simpsons episode, Homer is presented with a frightening list of 50 reasons why Trump needs to be voted out on November 3rd. After considering writing in Judge Judy, Lisa comes to the rescue and reminds her father of all the insane bullshit that our president has served over the last four years.
A literal scrolling list of political atrocities (kids in cages, gutting the E.P.A.) and cringe-worthy moments (serving McDonald’s to the Clemson football team, calling Tim Cook “Tim Apple”) appears on the screen, and after he presumably chooses Trump’s opponent on the ballot, Homer delivers a classic dish of Simpsons self-awareness: “Who you gonna make fun of now, late night comics?”
Check out the full clip and all 50 items on the list below.
According to Variety, the upcoming episode will also feature parodies of Toy Story, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Netflix’s Russian Doll. It premieres on Fox this Sunday October 18th at 8 p.m. ET.
Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
Put children in cages
Called Mexicans rapists
Imitated disabled reporter
Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
Can’t get wife to hold hand
Called third world countries ****holes
Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’
Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
Called white supremacists ‘fine people’
Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
Called for China to investigate the Bidens
Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
Talked about grabbing *****
Lied about the size of his inauguration
Refused to release tax returns
Gutted the E.P.A.
Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin
Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’
Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’
Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’
Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’
Ruined impeachment
Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
Corrupted Congress
Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos
Put Jared in charge of Mideast
Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
Destroyed democracy
Lost Hong Kong
Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
Allowed bounties on soldiers
Invaded Portland
Withdrew from W.H.O.
Bragged about knowing the date
Commuted sentences
Said to swallow bleach
Person, woman, man, camera, TV
Destroyed post office
Paid $750 in taxes
Wants third term
Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
And we haven’t even said the worst one