The Simpsons Lists 50 Terrifying Reasons To Vote Against Trump: Watch

The Simpsons 'Treehouse of Horror XXXI'

It’s hard to imagine how a Treehouse of Horror edition from this year could muster up anything scarier than what’s going on outside of Springfield. Appropriately, the next episode of The Simpsons doesn’t even bother trying to toe that line with comedic subtlety.

In an exclusive Variety preview clip from the 31st (!) installment of the annual Halloween-themed Simpsons episode, Homer is presented with a frightening list of 50 reasons why Trump needs to be voted out on November 3rd. After considering writing in Judge Judy, Lisa comes to the rescue and reminds her father of all the insane bullshit that our president has served over the last four years.



A literal scrolling list of political atrocities (kids in cages, gutting the E.P.A.) and cringe-worthy moments (serving McDonald’s to the Clemson football team, calling Tim Cook “Tim Apple”) appears on the screen, and after he presumably chooses Trump’s opponent on the ballot, Homer delivers a classic dish of Simpsons self-awareness: “Who you gonna make fun of now, late night comics?”

Check out the full clip and all 50 items on the list below.

According to Variety, the upcoming episode will also feature parodies of Toy Story, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Netflix’s Russian Doll. It premieres on Fox this Sunday October 18th at 8 p.m. ET.

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can’t get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries ****holes

Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists ‘fine people’

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied about the size of his inauguration

Refused to release tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin

Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’

Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’

Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner

Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’

Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’

Ruined impeachment

Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in charge of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team

Destroyed democracy

Lost Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement

Allowed bounties on soldiers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from W.H.O.

Bragged about knowing the date

Commuted sentences

Said to swallow bleach

Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Destroyed post office

Paid $750 in taxes

Wants third term

Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven’t even said the worst one