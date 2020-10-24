Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The War on Drugs Debut New Song “Ocean of Darkness” on Fallon: Watch

The group's first original song since 2017's A Deeper Understanding

by
on October 24, 2020, 11:24am
the-war-on-drugs-ocean-of-darkness
The War on Drugs on Fallon

During the early months of the pandemic, The War on Drugs revealed they were working on a new album. Now, some of the fruits of their labor have arrived: the indie rockers debuted a new song called “Ocean of Darkness” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

The group’s first offering since 2017’s A Deeper Understanding was both propulsive and pastoral, and soaked in wistfulness not unlike their past material. Donning a cap that said “VOTE”, frontman Adam Granduciel could be heard singing, “You’re just a poor boy/ Your blood rushes through me/ Alone in the great divide/ To love and understanding.”

“Once I was eight years old/ I’d stare at the ceiling/ Get lost in a memory,” he continued, his voice faded like a ghost half-materialized. “Remember the feeling/ I was tired of waiting/ Feeling misunderstood/ And now I’m fading away into these oceans of darkness/ Come pulling me back for good.” Watch the full thing down below.

Editors' Picks

Prior to the band’s virtual performance, Fallon called “Ocean of Darkness” a new “unreleased” track and held up what appeared to be the artwork for the single. Not surprisingly, it looked like a nearly pitch-black shoreline.

It’s unclear when this new War on Drugs album will see release, but they did preview three “almost finished songs” during a livestream back in March, so there’s probably a good chunk of material ready to go. In the meantime, The War on Drugs are expected to drop a new live album titled LIVE DRUGS on November 20th. The group also recently remixed The Rolling Stones’ “Scarlet”.

Screen Shot 2020 10 24 at 11.12.32 AM The War on Drugs Debut New Song Ocean of Darkness on Fallon: Watch

The War on Drugs “Ocean of Darkness” artwork

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Adam Sandler and More Toast Tom Petty at Virtual 70th Birthday Bash: Review
Next Story
R.I.P. Jerry Jeff Walker, “Mr. Bojangles” Outlaw Country Singer Dead at 78