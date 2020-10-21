Netta on Winning Eurovision, Working With Will Ferrell, and Recording Her New Album

This Must Be the Gig - Netta

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher



This Must Be the Gig is joined by Netta.

The Israeli artist won the esteemed Eurovision contest in 2018, sealing the victory with the brilliant and quirky “Toy”. Utilizing a loop station to accentuate her powerful voice, Netta has since dominated stages around the world and seen her music spread like wildfire, including “Toy” becoming a massive force on TikTok. Between a video series called Netta’s Office and a viral cover of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” for Disney, the Tel Aviv-based singer has found appropriately unique ways to keep creative and connected with fans through quarantine.

In this chat, Lior spoke with Netta about connecting to the Beatles in school, what it was like participating in Eurovision, her appearance in the Will Ferrell film based on the contest, recording her new album, and so much more.

Head here for more information on this week’s featured organization, Chicago Birthworks Collective.

This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Each week, host Lior Phillips talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more. After all, every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician.

For more episodes of This Must Be the Gig, subscribe now!

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Instagram | Twitter