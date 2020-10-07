Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas on Ditching Genres and Chasing Their Own Sound

This Must Be the Gig is joined by Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas.

You may know Tawny as one of the stars of TV shows like Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Space Force, as well as the co-host of Yo, Is This Racist? and as a frequent guest of podcasts like Comedy Bang Bang. Meanwhile, you may know Bethany for her celebrated musical and theatrical work on Chicago stages such as Steppenwolf and the Green Mill, performing everything from a Gershwin opera to alt country.

Before all that, Newsome and Thomas spent years together in Chicago as for-hire backup singers for tribute and cover bands, forging an intense friendship and musical connectio. This includes a stint as members of UK punk hero John Langford’s Four Lost Souls.) This week, Newsome and Thomas’ long history of collaboration culminates in their first album under their own names, the explosive and magnetic Material Flats.

In this episode, host Lior Phillips speaks with Newsome and Thomas about chasing their own sound after supporting other voices for years, how their passion for music thrives alongside acting careers, the influence of Devo and the Talking Heads, the difference between recording dialogue for Star Trek: Lower Decks and recording music (hint: tequila is involved), and so much more.

Head here for more information on this week’s featured organization, World Central Kitchen.