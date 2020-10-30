Menu
Tierra Whack Is Living Her Best Life on New Song “Dora”: Stream

Her first original track this year

by
on October 30, 2020, 12:18am
Tierra Whack

Experimental rapper and all-around creative Tierra Whack is back with a brand new song. It’s called “Dora” and it sees the rising Philadelphia talent giving herself a much-deserved dose of praise for her glow-up.

Since dropping her acclaimed debut album, Whack World, in 2018, Tierra Whack has never stopped hustling. Last year alone saw her release five fresh standout singles and music videos, make a cameo on Beyonce’s album The Lion King, and crash Janelle Monaé’s Coachella set. So yeah, “Dora” is a welcome breath of fresh air because it sees Whack taking stock of just how far she’s come.

“When I go to sleep, Gucci sheets now,” she says over the song’s bouncy beat. “Forty thousand, turn that shit to fifty thousand/ Bitch I’m wildin’, stranded on an island/ Money piling, Rolex ’cause I put that time in.”

Watch the accompanying video, directed by conceptual artist Alex Da Corte, below.

Whack has been keeping herself entertained during the coronavirus pandemic by, unsurprisingly, toying around with music. Her most notable instance of such was her remake of Alanis Morissette’s classic hit “Ironic” to be about quarantine.

