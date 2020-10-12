Tom Parker, of UK-Irish Pop Group The Wanted, Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Cancer

“We are gonna fight this all the way,” Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick said in a joint statement posted to Instagram. “We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.”

Life expectancy for stage 4 glioblastoma ranges from three months to 18 months after diagnosis.

Parker is a co-founding member of The Wanted. The British-Irish pop group is best known for their 2011 song “Glad You Came”, which reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 3 in the US. Their other noteworthy songs include “All Time Low”, “Chasing the Sun”, and “I Found You”.