Tom Parker, of UK-Irish Pop Group The Wanted, Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Cancer

The 32-year-old singer has stage 4 glioblastoma

on October 12, 2020, 9:29am
Tom Parker of The Wanted
Tom Parker of The Wanted, photo via Instagram

Tom Parker, of the UK-Irish boyband The Wanted, has been diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer.

Parker, 32, learned of his diagnosis after suffering a seizure over the summer. An MRI scan revealed that he had a stage 4 glioblastoma. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“We are gonna fight this all the way,” Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick said in a joint statement posted to Instagram. “We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.”

Life expectancy for stage 4 glioblastoma ranges from three months to 18 months after diagnosis.

Parker is a co-founding member of The Wanted. The British-Irish pop group is best known for their 2011 song “Glad You Came”, which reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 3 in the US. Their other noteworthy songs include “All Time Low”, “Chasing the Sun”, and “I Found You”.

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag

