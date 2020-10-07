Travis Scott Drops New Remix of “Franchise” Featuring Future: Stream

Travis Scott, photo by Amy Price

Travis Scott’s latest single, “Franchise”, currently sits at the top of the charts. Now, he’s keeping the momentum going with a new remix of the track, which adds Future alongside original guest contributors M.I.A. and Young Thug. Take a listen below.

Last week, the trio of Travis Scott, M.I.A., and Young Thug performed “Franchise” live for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The single subsequently debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving M.I.A. her first-ever No. 1 single.



Both the original version of “Franchise” and its remix arrive on the heels of Scott’s collaboration with McDonald’s, which was such a success the fast food chain literally ran out of ingredients.

Travis Scott and Future previously linked up earlier this year on “Solitaries” from Future’s latest LP, High Off Life.