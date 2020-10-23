Ty Dolla $ign Shares New Album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign: Stream

Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign has shared his new album entitled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Scroll onwards to stream it using Apple Music or Spotify.

This is Tyrone Griffin Jr.’s first studio album since his 2018 collaboration with Jeremih, MihTy, and his first solo album since 2017’s Beach House 3. Featuring Ty Dolla $ign is named for its creator’s commitment to collaboration; hardly a month goes by without the release of a high-profile album with those exact words printed in the tracklist.



In that same spirit of collaboration, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign has as many guest contributions as it does tracks — 25. These come from Post Malone, Kanye West, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Quavo, Lil Durk, Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, 6LACK, Anderson .Paak, Burna Boy, Skrillex, Mustard, FKA twigs, Musiq Soulchild, Thundercat, serpentwithfeet, and Tish Hyman. Production was handled by Mustard, Hit-Boy, Murdabeats, Skrillex, D.A. Got That Dope, damn james!, Westen Weiss, and Mr. Dolla $ign himself.

In a statement, Ty Dolla $ign explained the meaning behind the album’s title, while also giving an insight into his creative process. He said,

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, “featuring Ty Dolla $ign,” you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree.

My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument.

Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs.

I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”

Previously, he shared the singles “Expensive”, “Ego Death”, and “Spicy”. For more Ty Dolla $ign, check out his interview in the new Netflix adaptation of the Song Exploder podcast, during which he discusses his hit “LA”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Artwork:

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Status

03. Temptations (feat. Kid Cudi)

04. serpentwithfeet Interlude

05. Spicy (feat. Post Malone)

06. Track 6 (feat. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, & Thundercat)

07. Freak (feat. Quavo)

08. Double R (feat. Lil Durk)

09. Expensive (feat. Nicki Minaj)

10. Burna Boy Interlude

11. Tyrone 2021 (feat. Big Sean)

12. It’s Still Free TC

13. Real Life (feat. Roddy Ricch & Mustard)

14. Nothing Like Your Exes

15. By Yourself (feat. Jhené Aiko & Mustard)

16. Universe (feat. Kehlani)

17. Lift Me Up (feat. Future & Young Thug)

18. Time Will Tell

19. Dr. Sebi

20. Powder Blue (feat. Gunna)

21. Everywhere

22. Slow It Down

23. Your Turn (feat. Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, & 6lack)

24. Return

25. Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, FKA twigs, & Skrillex) [Bonus]