Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Unreleased Notorious B.I.G. Freestyle Unveiled in (Sigh) Pepsi Commercial: Watch

The animated advertisement is overflowing with Biggie easter eggs

by
on October 21, 2020, 5:44pm
notorious big pepsi commercial freestyle 1997
The Notorious B.I.G., photo via Wikipedia

Over twenty years after the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., the musical pantry is bare and fans will take any new crumbs they can get. It’s in the spirit of feeding the hungry that we offer you a previously unreleased freestyle from 1997, which has now come to light in a (sigh) Pepsi commercial.

Via TMZBiggie laid down the lyrics in an appearance on the New York radio station Hot 97. Afterwards, it pretty much disappeared — until now. In defense of the makers of sugar water, it really is a whole entire verse about Pepsi. He raps, “Big slam, quick slam, tin can, whatever/ Whether too cold or too hot/ You got to keep Pepsi in the freezer/ I keep a 3 liter for my crew/ My girl like them diet joints too.” Ask not why Biggie Smalls keeps his soft drinks in the freezer, and instead enjoy a vintage rhyme scheme with a carbonated flow.

The animated commercial features faceless creatures dressed in color blocks who patronize a corner store called B.I.G.’s Bodega. Inside, somebody’s cooking a “T-bone steak, cheese eggs,” but no sign of the mandatory Welch’s grape, as Biggie rapped in “Big Poppa”. In another nice touch, the address is 546, which is a reference to the Ready to Die classic “Warning” (“Who the fuck is this?/ Paging me at 5:46 in the morning?”) We also see street signs for the corner of St. James and Fulton, which was recently renamed Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Way. Finally, the advertisement gives B.I.G. a shoutout as a member of the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Hunt for more easter eggs yourself in the commercial below.

Editors' Picks

In further proof that legends never die, Notorious B.I.G.’s plastic “King of New York” crown recently fetched $594,000 at auction.

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
Liturgy Announce New Album Origin of the Alimonies, Share “Lonely OIOION”: Stream
Next Story
Miley Cyrus Covers Pearl Jam in Her Backyard for MTV Unplugged: Watch