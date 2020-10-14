Viagra Boys Announce New Album Welfare Jazz, Share “Ain’t Nice”: Stream

Viagra Boys, photo via artist's Instagram

Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have announced a new album called Welfare Jazz. It’s due out January 8th via YEAR0001. As a preview, they’ve released the lead single “Ain’t Nice” alongside a chaotic music video.

Welfare Jazz is the second full-length album from the Stockholm punk satirists. It follows their 2018 debut Street Worms and their Common Sense EP that dropped earlier this year. Viagra Boys recorded the album with a handful of notable producers, including Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Run the Jewels), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira) and previous collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife).



“I’m not good at talking about politics, but everything is political when it comes down to it,” said singer Sebestions Murphy in a statement. “I’d rather write a song about being defeated, which usually comes from a real place and says a lot. We wrote these songs at a time when I had been in a long-term relationship, taking drugs every day, and being an asshole. I didn’t really realize what an asshole I was until it was too late, and a lot of the record has to do with coming to terms with the fact that I’d set the wrong goals for myself.”

In the music video for “Ain’t Nice”, Murphy drunkenly stumbles around town while causing chaos. He steals scooters, tears through jackets, and breaks up picnics before time traveling into the 18th century to mock powdered-wigged classism. It’s certainly a sight to see. Watch it below.

Pre-orders for Welfare Jazz are currently ongoing. Peep the album artwork and full tracklist after the jump.

Welfare Jazz Artwork:

Welfare Jazz Tracklist:

01. Ain’t Nice

02. Cold Play

03. Toad

04. The Old Dog

05. Into The Sun

06. Creatures

07. 6 Shooter

08. Best In Show II

09. Secret Canine Agent

10. I Feel Alive

11. Girls & Boys

12. To The Country

13. In Spite Of Ourselves