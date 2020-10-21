Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

BLACKPINK Perform “Lovesick Girls” on Kimmel: Watch

BLACKPINK also became the first all-female K-pop act to be interviewed on the program

by
on October 21, 2020, 9:58am
blackpink-kimmel-lovesick-girls-interview-video
BLACKPINK on Kimmel

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK released their full-length debut, The Album, featuring the chart-dominating treat “Ice Cream”. On Tuesday, the K-pop megastars showcased another one of the record’s highlights, “Lovesick Girls”, with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

All four group members — Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo — performed in front of a vibrantly designed “Lovesick Girls”-branded corner store, complete with neon imagery referencing “Ice Cream” and a pink convertible. With BLACKPINK, you’re not just getting top-notch tunes; you’re also given a full, meticulously detailed visual experience.

Last night’s episode also saw BLACKPINK sit down for an interview with Kimmel. They talked about their loyal fans (also known as BLINKS), learning different languages, and Jisoo’s favorite phrase in English. The four also spoke about playing Coachella for the first time and what it was like working with Cardi B on The Album track “Bet You Wanna”. According to The Korea Times, their appearance marked the first time an all-female K-pop act has been interviewed on the late-night show.

Editors' Picks

Watch both videos down below, and then head here to revisit our review of The Album.

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
First Trailer for David Fincher’s Mank Highlights a Hollywood Betrayal: Watch
Next Story
Dolly Parton Makes Stephen Colbert Cry Singing “Bury Me Beneath the Willow”: Watch