The Batman (Warner Bros.)

As the pandemic continues to cripple the film industry, Warner Bros. has once again been forced to reconfigure its upcoming release state.

Notably, The Batman has been pushed all the way to 2022. The move was widely anticipated following Warner Bros.’s earlier announcement moving Dune to October 1st, 2021 — The Batman’s previous release date. The Robert Pattinson-starring Batflick will now swoop into theaters on March 4th, 2022.



Additionally, Warner Bros. has moved The Flash to November 4th, 2022 and Shazam! 2 to June 2nd, 2023. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, previously set for release in December 2021, is now undated.

However, one major tentpole is actually seeing its release date moved up. To replace Black Adam on the calendar, The Matrix 4 will now premiere on December 22nd, 2021 — four months earlier than previously announced.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, these shifts in release dates aren’t just the result of movie theaters being closed. The pandemic has also caused production delays, with many shoots still on pause. In the case of The Batman, production restarted last month, only to come to a halt days later after Pattinson came down with COVID-19.

