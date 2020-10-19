beabadoobee Plays Fake It Flowers Record Release Livestream: Watch

beabadoobee Fake It Flowers livestream

Last Friday, beabadoobee celebrated the arrival of her debut album, Fake It Flowers, with a record release livestream event. Fittingly, our October Artist of the Month played the full-length front to back in a literal bed of flowers.

Although it would’ve been more fun if we could’ve experienced it in person (remember record release shows?), the professionally shot gig was still an entertaining spectacle. beabadoobee, a.k.a. 20-year-old London artist Bea Kristi, was joined by three other bandmates for a loud and authentic replication of all 12 songs. Standouts like “Care” and “Together” featured plenty of raucous energy, while the album’s lone acoustic track, “How Was Your Day?”, received a proper solo performance from Kristi herself.



beabadoobee didn’t say much between songs, but she did sneak in a description of the album’s final track, “Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene”, through a winking smile: “So this is the last song on Fake It Flowers, it’s about my children.” Watch the virtual release show in full below.

Fake It Flowers is out now and available to purchase here. In our album review, Consequence of Sound writer Lucy Shanker praised the record, calling it “an unveiling of true rising talent.”

Like many artists, beabadoobee intended to spend 2020 touring behind the new LP. But as she told us in our Artist of the Month feature, a year without shows might have actually been what she needed to get her personal life on track.

“I was supposed to go on tour with a full band. And I thought I was ready for that. And then corona happened, and being isolated made me realize, ‘Oh fuck, I wasn’t really ready to tour this year,'” the indie prodigy said. “And maybe I had to stay at home to fucking fix my head a bit. It gave me time to reflect on everything that’s happened, you know? Fix my shit and fix relationships that I kind of lost because of tour.”

She continued, “It gave me space to write music. I had all the time to live in my album and to set the aesthetic vision of Fake It Flowers — what I want it to look like and how I wanted it to be received. You know, that’s just me looking at positives. Obviously, corona had cons. I was supposed to play at my favorite festivals and I couldn’t… I’m glad I was given this time to prepare myself for more.”