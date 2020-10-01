BTS Perform “Black Swan” as Tonight Show Residency Rolls On: Watch

BTS perform Black Swan on Fallon

On Wednesday night, BTS continued their world domination weeklong residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time, the beloved Bangtan Boys served as the episode’s lead guest, as they participated in a dance competition and sat down for an interview with Fallon, in addition to performing their song “Black Swan”.

Night one of their residency saw the K-pop boyband deliver “Dynamite” in front of the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, while Tuesday’s “Home” performance was built around a cozy sleepover theme. As for Wednesday night’s performance of “Black Swan”, the boys took BTS Army to church as they set danced amid the shrubbery of a dilapidated cathedral.



Earlier in the episode, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook faced off against Fallon in a competition called “Dance Your Feelings”. In the interview portion, the septet reminisced about high school, shared their reactions to “Dynamite” going No. 1, and expressed their desire to win a Grammy next year.

Catch the videos below.

“BTS Week” continues Thursday, October 1st, and if there’s one thing we know about the K-pop megastars, it’s that they always have more surprises up their sleeves. This late-night takeover comes on the heels of BTS becoming the first all-South Korean group to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s also in anticipation of their new album, BE.

In recent months, the seven-piece outfit has also performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk, MTV’s VMAs, and The Today Show.

The members of @BTS_twt each share what they were like in high school 👀🎒 #BTSWEEK #BTSonFallon_D3 pic.twitter.com/Eo7hfs2Rxo — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 1, 2020

Since they were on the show 2 years ago, @BTS_twt has presented and performed at the #GRAMMYs… 💜 “I have a feeling this year, you’re going to be nominated!” #BTSWEEK pic.twitter.com/Dm0OariyYg — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 1, 2020