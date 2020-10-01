Menu
The Eric Andre Show Season 5 Trailer Promises Total Madness, Murder, and More: Watch

New season also promises guest appearances from Grimes, Toro y Moi, Lil Yachty, and more

on October 01, 2020, 1:53pm
The Eric Andre Show season 5 trailer

Season 5 of The Eric Andre Show is set to premiere in just a few weeks, and if its new trailer is any indication, fans can expect another wild, scream-filled ride.

In this first teaser, Eric Andre looks as deranged and maniacal as ever — he proudly drives a dirt bike straight into his desk, strangles a creepy clown, and gets shot in the chest before completely disintegrating. At one point, the comedian even rips off his very own head and uses the bloody thing as a soccer ball. (Points for creativity!)

Watch down below, followed by a few stills from the show.

Along with a headless Andre and trusty co-host Hannibal Buress, the new season promises a long list of fun musical guests, including Grimes, Anderson. Paak, Lil Yachty, Toro y Moi, Big Freedia, and Joey Bada$$. NBA star Blake Griffin, Olympics figure skater Adam Rippon, and actors Luis Guzman, Dermot Mulroney, and Tia Carrere are also expected to appear.

Season 5 officially hits Adult Swim on October 25th. It comes on the heels of Andre’s first-ever Netflix stand-up special. In his TV review of the special, Consequence of Sound writer Scout Tafoya wrote, “Legalize Everything isn’t the complete success the best of Andre’s work is, but as a first look at what Andre can do to this format, it’s a breath-taking experiment, and more often than not, painfully hilarious.”

grimes eric andre show The Eric Andre Show Season 5 Trailer Promises Total Madness, Murder, and More: Watch

Grimes on The Eric Andre Show

lil yachty eric andre show The Eric Andre Show Season 5 Trailer Promises Total Madness, Murder, and More: Watch

Lil Yachty on The Eric Andre Show

