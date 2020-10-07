Menu
Country Supergroup The Highwomen Perform “Crowded Table” on Fallon: Watch

In support of their excellent self-titled debut, released last year

by
on October 07, 2020, 10:11am
the-highwomen-crowded-table-tonight-show-video
The Highwomen on The Tonight Show

The Highwomen turned in a socially distanced performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. To further support of last year’s excellent self-titled debut, the country supergroup of Brandi CarlileNatalie HembyMaren Morris, and Amanda Shires rolled out the standout single “Crowded Table”.

Miles may separate them, but The Highwomen still managed to harmonize with both keen precision and warm charm. Their quarantine spaces were also something to behold — each seemed lovingly decorated with vibrant flowers, glowing candles, and shiny guitars. Watch down below.

The Highwomen record was one of our favorites of 2019. Earlier this year, the band shared a music video for “Crowded Table” comprised of in-studio footage.

For more of Shires, check out her recent cover of Radiohead’s “High and Dry”, recorded with husband and fellow musician Jason Isbell.

