Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Netflix’s Trailer for Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Guarantees Goosebumps: Watch

Six new episodes hit the streaming platform later this month

by
on October 08, 2020, 1:56pm
unsolved-mysteries-volume-2-trailer-video-netflix
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 trailer

This past July, Netflix revived the classic cold case TV series Unsolved Mysteries for a new season. The first half of the season offered six goosebumps-inducing episodes filled with tales of UFOs, haunted homes, and unexplained deaths. Volume 2 is now set to arrive just in time for Halloween, and in anticipation, a new trailer has been released today.

The creepy clip teases six new spine-tingling stories. If they’re brave enough, viewers will learn about tsunami ghosts, missing children, and a strange lake-dwelling figure. There will also be cases about a person who escaped death row and a suspicious murder all the way in frigid Norway.

As with the first batch of episodes, Volume 2 won’t feature a central narrator — R.I.P. Robert Stack, man of my nightmares — but rather additional creepy reenactments and interviews with experts.

Editors' Picks

Watch the new trailer down below and stay tuned for Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 when it hits Netflix on October 19th. If you can manage to stream it from the Silence of the Lambs house on Hallow’s Eve, that’s even better!

After Stack’s long-running version of the show, TV network Spike brought back Unsolved Mysteries with host Dennis Farina attached. That run lasted 175 episodes and ended in 2010.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies

Previous Story
Chubby and the Gang Pay Their “Union Dues” on New Song: Stream
Next Story
George Thorogood Premieres “Bad to the Bone” from Deluxe Reissue of Live in Boston, 1982: Stream