Netflix’s Trailer for Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Guarantees Goosebumps: Watch

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 trailer

This past July, Netflix revived the classic cold case TV series Unsolved Mysteries for a new season. The first half of the season offered six goosebumps-inducing episodes filled with tales of UFOs, haunted homes, and unexplained deaths. Volume 2 is now set to arrive just in time for Halloween, and in anticipation, a new trailer has been released today.

The creepy clip teases six new spine-tingling stories. If they’re brave enough, viewers will learn about tsunami ghosts, missing children, and a strange lake-dwelling figure. There will also be cases about a person who escaped death row and a suspicious murder all the way in frigid Norway.



As with the first batch of episodes, Volume 2 won’t feature a central narrator — R.I.P. Robert Stack, man of my nightmares — but rather additional creepy reenactments and interviews with experts.

Watch the new trailer down below and stay tuned for Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 when it hits Netflix on October 19th. If you can manage to stream it from the Silence of the Lambs house on Hallow’s Eve, that’s even better!

After Stack’s long-running version of the show, TV network Spike brought back Unsolved Mysteries with host Dennis Farina attached. That run lasted 175 episodes and ended in 2010.

