Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Snowflake Trump Supporter Punches Man Who Wouldn’t Stop Playing YG’s “FDT”: Watch

The altercation took place at an anti-Trump rally held in Texas over the weekend

by
on October 05, 2020, 10:28am
trump-supporter-punches-protester-yg-ftd-song
Trump supporter Jason Lata about to punch Trump protestor

Pro-Trump supporter Jason Lata has been charged with assault after punching someone at an anti-Trump rally in Texas over the weekend. What provoked the 44-year-old Lata to physically lash out? Apparently the repeated playing of the YG song “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)”.

As TMZ reports, the altercation took place at an anti-Trump rally on Saturday held outside of Buc-ee’s convenience store in Denton, about an hour north of Dallas. According to a viral video of the incident, Lata approached the unidentified victim and demanded he turn off “FDT”, which was blaring in the background. A second Trumper added, “You shouldn’t even be here, bud.”

When the protestors declined Lata’s requests, the snowflake then needlessly escalated the entire situation. “I’ll fuck you up,” Lata can be heard threatening the anti-Trumper, right before punching him in the face, causing him to fall over. “Get up, motherfucker!” Lata continued to goad the victim. Local police were then called as those at the rally attempted to get things under control.

Editors' Picks

The unidentified victim sustained an abrasion under his right eyebrow and a broken tooth, per Denton police officials. The 44-year-old Lata has since been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Texas has historically voted Republican for decades; no Democrat has won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976. However, recent polling suggests Joe Biden has made significant strides in catching up with Trump.

The altercation comes just days after Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Trump, who has notably downplayed the coronavirus for months, was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for treatment.

Watch the viral video below.

This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Previous Story
Led Zeppelin to Reissue “Immigrant Song” Japanese 7-Inch for 50th Anniversary
Next Story
Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor Is a Breathtaking, Ghostly Love Story: Review