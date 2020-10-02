Win Sade’s Career-Spanning This Far Vinyl Box Set

It’s been a full decade since Sade released a new album. Now, as 2010’s Soldier of Love hits its 10th anniversary, fans will get a chance to revisit it alongside the band’s entire discography in the new This Far vinyl box set.

Arriving October 9th through Sony Music, This Far features every Sade album released, well, this far: Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000), and Soldier of Love. But this isn’t just any set of standard reissues, as the music underwent a unique remastering process.



It all began at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, where Sade worked alongside frequent co-producer Mike Pela and engineer Miles Showell to make digital transfers of the original stereo master mixes. Those mixes were then put into a restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe to create “elaborate, half-speed” masters. The result of the intricate process is audio with “extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time.”

So in celebration of that remarkable sound quality and the tin anniversary of Soldier of Love

