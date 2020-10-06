Win a Super Deluxe 40th Anniversary Motörhead Ace of Spades Box Set

Motorhead Super Deluxe Ace of Spades Box Set

Motörhead’s iconic 1980 album Ace of Spades is being celebrated with a slew of 40th anniversary editions, including a super-deluxe box set. What’s even better is that Heavy Consequence is giving away the limited-edition box set to one lucky fan.

The 40th anniversary editions of Ace of Spades arrive October 30th, with the super deluxe box set being the cream of the crop. The set includes 180-gram vinyl of the original album remastered; a previously unreleased recording of a 1981 concert in Belfast; another 1981 concert from Orleans, France; a 40-page book; an EP of previously unreleased instrumentals; a double-album of B-sides; a DVD containing rare TV appearances from 1980-81, a live concert from 1981, and a 5.1 audio mix of the original album; a replica program from the band’s “Ace Up Your Sleeve” tour; a comic book; poker dice; shot glasses; a poker mat; playing cards; and casino chips.



If that’s not enough, the super deluxe box set comes housed in an absolutely beautiful bespoke wooden Wild West dynamite box. It retails for $300, but can be yours for free if you’re the winner of our contest.

If you want to guarantee yourself one of these limited-edition super deluxe box sets, you can order one here. There are also other options, including the regular deluxe box set that still contains a number of the items listed above; a simple 2-CD edition; or a 3-LP version. Those are all available via the band’s webstore or Amazon.

To win Motörhead’s Ace of Spades super deluxe 40th anniversary box set, simply enter using the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter.

