Wonder Woman Collaborators Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Team for Cleopatra Film

From Princess Diana to the Queen of Egypt: Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and director Petty Jenkins have re-teamed for the new historical epic Cleopatra.

2017’s Wonder Woman was the highest-grossing live action film ever directed by a woman. So, it’s no surprise Gadot and Jenkins’ latest collaborator attracted an army of deep-pocketed suitors; Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures won a “wild auction” that included Warner Bros., Universal, Netflix, and Apple.



The movie follows Cleopatra VII, a Greek descendant of of one of Alexander the Great’s top generals. After her father’s death, she fought a brutal civil war against her brother for control of Egypt. Her victory came as part of a more-than-casual alliance with Julius Caesar, but it was her ill-fated relationship with Marc Anthony that led to her demise.

The script comes from Laeta Kalogridis, who previously adapted Altered Carbon for television. According to Gadot, the tragic tale is something of a personal passion project for her. In a tweet confirming the news, she wrote,

“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A team!!”

Next up for Jenkins and Gadot is Wonder Woman 1984, which was recently delayed until Christmas.

