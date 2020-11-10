Menu
10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Grab some rubbish, spread out the Micro Machines, and recite these lines with the family

by
on November 16, 2020, 10:04am
Believe it or not, but it’s been 30 years since Kevin McAllister took down the Wet Bandits in Home Alone. Since then, the John Hughes and Chris Columbus blockbuster has become a re-watchable holiday tradition every November/December.

Here’s the thing, though: As we get older, it’s not the over-the-top pranks and murderous booby traps that keep us coming back. No, no, it’s the atmosphere, the wonderful Midwestern charm that Columbus and Hughes captured on screen.

Most of us adults — especially those who were Kevin’s age when the film premiered on November 16, 1990 — revisit the McAllisters because we need the charm. We want the warmth of their Winnetka mansion, what with its lights, snow, and hunky pizza boys.

 

Of course, we also worship the film’s one-liners, so much so that any one of us could probably recite all 103 minutes of the damn thing. That’s what made this piece so difficult: How do you pick only 10 quotes without feeling thirsty for more?

Find out below, ya filthy animal.

“Look what you did you little jerk.”

uncle frank 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Buzz, I’m reading through all your private stuff, you better come out and pound me!”

FocusedPessimisticCamel small 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“A lovely cheese pizza. Just for me.”

XO9X7R 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“This is my house. I have to defend it.”

home alone 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Silver tuna tonight!”

marv 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?”

culkin 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“He’s a kid. Kids are stupid.”

kevin scream 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Bless this highly nutritious macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale. Amen.”

xmas shopping 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Leave it on the doorstep and get the hell outta here.”

pizza guy 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“This is Christmas! The season of perpetual hope!”

Home Alone2 1448817101 10 Home Alone Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

