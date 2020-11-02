2 Chainz Releases Star-Studded New Album So Help Me God: Stream

2 Chainz, photo by Ben Kaye

2 Chainz has released So Help Me God, his star-studded new record and sixth studio album to date. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The follow-up to 2019’s Rap or Go to the League spans 15 tracks in total. The majority of the tracks see 2 Chainz rapping alongside fellow heavyweights, including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Kevin Gates, Chief Keef, and Lil Uzi Vert.



The list of collaborators doesn’t stop there. So Help Me God also features cameos from Rick Ross, Mulatto, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Duval, Brent Faiyaz, and Skooly.

There’s a lot of tracks to highlight off of So Help Me God, but most fans will probably be talking about “Feel a Way”, the track featuring Kanye and Faiyaz. As longtime collaborators and friends, Ye wanted to hop on 2 Chainz’s next project and, as such, got first dibs on which song to rap over. “He probably — I’m not even exaggerating — he probably did a legit seven-minute freestyle to it,” 2 Chainz told Hot 97. “So, it was a lot of stuff they had to cut.”

The album artwork features a photo of 2 Chainz from 8th grade, which the rapper says he handpicked himself for this occasion. “Lot of artists have used baby pics to tell their story but this one different!” he tweeted. “This is 8th grade me, a proof pic bc we couldn’t afford to order the picture package and yes I had on 2 chains.” Check it out, as well as the full tracklist, after the jump.

So Help Me God Artwork:

So Help Me God Tracklist:

01. Lambo Wrist

02. Grey Area

03. Save Me (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

04. Money Maker (feat. Lil Wayne)

05. Can’t Go for That (feat. Lil Duval & Ty Dolla $ign)

06. Feel a Way (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Kanye West)

07. Quarantine Thick (feat. Mulatto)

08. Ziploc (feat. Kevin Gates)

09. Free Lighter (feat. Chief Keef & Lil Uzi Vert)

10. Toni

11. Southside Hov

12. Vampire

13. YRB (feat. Rick Ross & Skooly)

14. Wait for You to Die

15. 55 Times