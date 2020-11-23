Strange 2001-Like Monolith Found in Utah Desert

2001: a space odyssey (MGM)

Cue up Richard Strauss, turn off all artificial intelligence, and hold on to your butts: the Star Child may have arrived. According to The Guardian, Utah state employees have uncovered a silver monolith out in the remote desert that bears a striking resemblance to the iconic obelisk at the center of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: a space odyssey.

“One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings explained to Utah local news channel KSLTV. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’”



At the time, Hutchings and his team were — of all things — counting sheep from the helicopter when they spotted the mysterious design. As you can see below, courtesy of photos snapped by Utah’s Highway Patrol, the structure is achingly similar to the monolith in 2001. The Guardian reports it’s estimated to be between 10ft and 12ft high.

“That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying,” Hutchings admitted, though he ultimately contended: “I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan.” He’s probably not wrong, and somewhere there’s an artist cackling.

Still, given the state of events across the world — both naturally and politically — it would be fitting if this garbage fire year ended with a little extraterrestrial enlightenment. Let’s not forget, 2020 did start with the government sharing footage of UFOs, proving that there’s reason to look to the stars and that, ahem, the truth is out there.

Alas, we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can come up with your own theories by mulling over the evidence below with the photos and/or revisit our ranking of Stanley Kubrick’s filmography to see where 2001 ranks.

