A Day to Remember, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

A Day to Remember are set to release their first album in nearly five years. Entitled You’re Welcome, the Florida rock band’s new LP is due out on March 5th via Fueled By Ramen. As a preview, they’ve shared a new single called “Brick Wall”.

“It’s finally here — almost,” stated ADTR frontman Jeremy McKinnon. “To all our fans around the world, we want to say, ‘Thank you!’ You’ve waited patiently, and we can’t wait for you to hear this. There’s a lot of detail in everything we do from the mixes to the artwork, because it all tells a story. So, we made sure each element was perfect. Every line happens for a reason.”



He added, “We took what we envision modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be. It took a lot of maneuvering to get it right, but we feel like we did. We’re here now and very happy to present You’re Welcome.”

A Day to Remember have built a huge following on a unique sound that ranges from very heavy metalcore to infectious pop-punk. The new single, “Brick Wall”, falls somewhere right in the middle with a melodic beginning and a crushing ending.

In addition to “Brick Wall”, the 14-song You’re Welcome contains the previously released singles “Degenerates”, “Resentment”, and “Mindreader”. Fans who pre-order the album will get instant downloads of all four singles.

Check out the new song, “Brick Wall”, along with the album artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders for You’re Welcome are available in various bundles via the band’s merch store or digitally via Amazon.

You’re Welcome Artwork:

You’re Welcome Tracklist:

01. Brick Wall

02. Mindreader

03. Bloodsucker

04. Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)

05. F.Y.M.

06. High Diving

07. Resentment

08. Looks Like Hell

09. Viva La Mexico

10. Only Money

11. Degenerates

12. Permanent

13. Re-Entry

14. Everything We Need