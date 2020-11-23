AC/DC Top the Billboard 200 Chart with New Album Power Up

AC/DC, courtesy of Columbia Records

AC/DC continue their successful comeback with a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart. Power Up is the first hard-rock LP to top the chart since Tool’s Fear Inoculum did the same more than a year ago.

The legendary rock band’s latest full-length effort moved the equivalent of 117,000 album units in its first week of release in the United States, with 111,000 of that total in pure album sales. Roughly 71,000 of the album sales were from CDs, including a deluxe set that featured a light-up box. Around 16,000 were vinyl, and 23,000 were digital downloads.



AC/DC have also scored a chart-topper with the first Power Up single, “Shot in the Dark”. The song hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, where it remains for a second week in a row.

Power Up is also an international success, topping the album charts in AC/DC’s homeland of Australia, as well the UK and several more countries.

In addition to its sales achievement, Power Up has received widespread critical praise, with our own review calling it “the best AC/DC album since 1990’s The Razors Edge.” As Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash told us, it’s a “great f**king record.”

Power Up is AC/DC’s first album since 2014’s Rock or Bust. The new LP also marks the return of singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, and bassist Cliff Williams, who had all exited the band for various reasons by the time the “Rock or Bust Tour” ended in 2016.

If you haven’t purchased Power Up yet, it’s available on various formats here, with the aforementioned deluxe light-up edition here.