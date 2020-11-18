Menu
Adrianne Lenker Performs Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR: Watch

The Big Thief singer-songwriter parks her camper trailer in Joshua Tree for the five-song set

by
on November 18, 2020, 10:31am
Adrianne Lenker Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR
Adrianne Lenker performs Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR

Adrianne Lenker’s latest companion albums, appropriately titled songs and instrumentals, are beautifully sparse affairs that were recorded in a remote Massachusetts cabin. That makes the material perfectly built for the stripped down pandemic-era presentation of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

For her performance, the Big Thief singer-songwriter set up a mic in a camper trailer parked in Joshua Tree National Park. With the door opened, a pack of playing cards and her notebook on the small table in front of her, Lenker delivered a yearning five-song songs set. Anyone who’s seen her live before knows she’s not much of a talker while performing, preferring to let the songs speak for themselves. They had plenty of space to breath in the cramped camper, especially when she literally painted the notes of “dragon eyes” with a brush.

Elsewhere during the set, she performed “zombie girl”, “two reverse”, “anything”, and “ingydar”. Watch the full thing below.

Earlier this year, Big Thief shared a demos EP featuring unreleased tracks from the sessions that led to their pair of 2019 LPs, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. They dropped another leftover, “Love in Mine”, as a standalone single.

