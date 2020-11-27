Alanis Morissette Covers John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”: Stream

Alanis Morissette, photo courtesy of the artist

Thanksgiving was yesterday, which means Christmas season has officially begun. Alanis Morissette is already getting into the holiday spirit by sharing her own cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”.

“It is an honor to cover this heartwarming song,” said Morissette in a statement. “The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings. May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”



Not only did Morissette remain faithful to the original version of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” in sound, but also the iconic visuals that accompanied it. In the music video for her cover, Morissette and her family (who clearly share her music gene) get tucked into a big, white bed and surrounded by flowers, stuffed animals, a guitar, and those famous posters. Interspersed throughout are clips of loved ones singing along to the chorus in their own homes. Watch it below.

Morissette has been extra busy this year. She released her brand new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, dropped a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Jagged Little Pill, and saw the Broadway adaptation of that latter LP snag a whopping 15 Tony Awards nominations. Should the coronavirus pandemic settle down, Morissette will hit the road next year for her rescheduled Jagged Little Pill tour with Garbage and Liz Phair. Tickets are still available to purchase here.