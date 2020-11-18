Alice in Chains to Be Honored with Founders Award, All-Star Tribute Concert

Alice in Chains, photo by Pamela Littky

Alice in Chains will be honored with the Founders Award by Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop). What’s more, the grunge goliaths will perform at the ceremony alongside musical tributes from Metallica, Billy Corgan, Korn, Corey Taylor, Mastodon, and more.

The annual celebration will be presented as a virtual event this year, due to the pandemic. It will stream on December 1st at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET via Facebook and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.



In addition to the aforementioned acts, other performers include Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart; Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction; Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses); Fishbone; Kim Thayil (Soundgarden); Krist Novoselic (Nirvana); Mark Lanegan; Dallas Green (City and Colour); and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters). The performers will be playing Alice in Chains songs in tribute to the evening’s honorees.

There will also be appearances by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, and Mike McCready; Primus’ Les Claypool; Sammy Hagar; Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello; actor Robert Downey, Jr.; and the first public performance by the late Chris Cornell’s daughter Lily Cornell Silver.

“It feels truly special to receive the MoPOP Founders Award in our home town of Seattle,” stated Alice in Chains guitarist-singer Jerry Cantrell. “It’s also humbling to be joined by so many of our friends, peers and heroes to rock some AIC tunes. I hope people watching enjoy the show as much as we did putting it together.”

He continued, “A big hearty thanks to everyone who participated in making this virtual thing happen during these strange times. Music has the power to unite, heal, and inspire. It is all of ours. Let’s continue to create and celebrate that which feeds the soul. Rawk on!”

Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney added, “When we got to make our first record, I thought, great, we will be able to make one record, do our thing and hope for the best. Now, 30 years later to get this award and still be touring and making music is the most amazing feeling. We are brothers with all of the craziness that goes with it. This is for Layne [Staley], Mike [Starr], and for all of us now. We can’t wait to get back out on the road once this hellish pandemic is behind us.”

The streaming ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and also serve as a fund-raising event in support of the museum. Those interested in watching the celebration can RSVP at this location, after which an email will be sent out on how to join the broadcast.

Past honorees of the Founders Award include Brandi Carlile, John Fogerty, The Doors, Jimmy Page, Carlos Santana, and Ann and Nancy Wilson.

The Founders Award comes the same year that Alice in Chains celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark debut album, Facelift. The band will release a remastered deluxe box set of Facelift on January 29th, with pre-orders available here. A remastered 2-LP vinyl version was also just released, and can be purchased here.

