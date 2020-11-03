What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime in November 2020

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its additions for November.
The big event of the month is Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology film series, which consists of five films that will drop every week beginning November 15th. Already we’ve seen three of the five: Mangrove, Lovers Rock, and Red, White, and Blue.
Outside of that, there’s not much but a handful of classics being dropped into the Bezos bunch. 28 Days Later is a nice go-to during the pandemic, Romancing the Stone and Jewel of the Nile are a great Douglas double feature, and, hey, Silverado.
Those in need of a healthy holiday binge watch can find solace in Community and Scrubs. Though, if you really wanna be on brand for the holidays, you can cue up Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz, which actually was filmed on Thanksgiving.
What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in November 2020
Available November 1st
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Boyz N’ The Hood
Breathless
Country Strong
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want To Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Underworld
Wall Street
Water For Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
America’s Founding Fathers, season 1
America’s Untold Story, season 1
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, season 1
Before We Die, season 1
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, season 1
Crime 360, season 1
Delicious, season 1
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans, season 1
Jamestown, season 1
Lost Worlds, season 1
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, season 1979
Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
El Presidente (English Dub), season 1
Ferro, season 1
Wayne, season 1
Available November 3rd
General Commander
The Assault
Available November 4th
Blue Story
Available November 6th
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Available November 7th
Retaliation
Available November 8th
Community, seasons 1-6
Available November 11th
Tonight You’re Mine
Available November 13th
American Horror Story: 1984, season 9
The Ride
Alex Rider, season 1
James May: Oh Cook, season 1
Available November 14th
The Dictator
Scrubs, seasons 1-9
Available November 15th
12 Pups Of Christmas
Christmas Crush
Available November 18th
Body Cam
Available November 20th
Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss
Small Axe, Limited Series
The Pack, season 1
Available November 21st
Most Wanted
Available November 25th
Uncle Frank
Available November 26th
Bombshell
Available November 27th
Life in a Year
What’s Leaving Amazon Prime in November 2020
Leaving November 1st
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2012)
Syrup (2013)
White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
Leaving November 3rd
I Am Not Your Negro (2017) – doc
Leaving November 7th
Action Point (2018)
Leaving November 8th
The Burning Plain (2009)
The Dead Lands (2015)
One Last Thing (2006)
Serena (2015)
Leaving November 9th
Bronson (2009)
The Children Act (2018)
Fay Grim (2007)
George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead (2010)
I Give It a Year (2013)
Leaving November 14th
The Addams Family (1991)
Addams Family Values (1993)
Wild Hogs (2007)
