What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime in November 2020

Small Axe Anthology (Amazon Prime)

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its additions for November.

The big event of the month is Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology film series, which consists of five films that will drop every week beginning November 15th. Already we’ve seen three of the five: Mangrove, Lovers Rock, and Red, White, and Blue.



Outside of that, there’s not much but a handful of classics being dropped into the Bezos bunch. 28 Days Later is a nice go-to during the pandemic, Romancing the Stone and Jewel of the Nile are a great Douglas double feature, and, hey, Silverado.

Those in need of a healthy holiday binge watch can find solace in Community and Scrubs. Though, if you really wanna be on brand for the holidays, you can cue up Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz, which actually was filmed on Thanksgiving.

Check out the entire list below and plan accordingly. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix.

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in November 2020

Available November 1st

28 Days Later

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Majestic Christmas

Arizona Whirlwind

Article 99

As Good As It Gets

Boyz N’ The Hood

Breathless

Country Strong

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dead Poets Society

Deja Vu

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Firewalker

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Marrying Father Christmas

Me, Myself & Irene

More Than A Game

Mr. Majestyk

Next Day Air

Platoon

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Romancing The Stone

Ronin

Silverado

Step Up

Thank You For Smoking

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Last Waltz

The Sapphires

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

The X Files: I Want To Believe

Twilight

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Underworld

Wall Street

Water For Elephants

You Got Served

Zookeeper

America’s Founding Fathers, season 1

America’s Untold Story, season 1

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, season 1

Before We Die, season 1

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, season 1

Crime 360, season 1

Delicious, season 1

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans, season 1

Jamestown, season 1

Lost Worlds, season 1

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, season 1979

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

El Presidente (English Dub), season 1

Ferro, season 1

Wayne, season 1

Available November 3rd

General Commander

The Assault

Available November 4th

Blue Story

Available November 6th

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Available November 7th

Retaliation

Available November 8th

Community, seasons 1-6

Available November 11th

Tonight You’re Mine

Available November 13th

American Horror Story: 1984, season 9

The Ride

Alex Rider, season 1

James May: Oh Cook, season 1

Available November 14th

The Dictator

Scrubs, seasons 1-9

Available November 15th

12 Pups Of Christmas

Christmas Crush

Available November 18th

Body Cam

Available November 20th

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss

Small Axe, Limited Series

The Pack, season 1

Available November 21st

Most Wanted

Available November 25th

Uncle Frank

Available November 26th

Bombshell

Available November 27th

Life in a Year

What’s Leaving Amazon Prime in November 2020

Leaving November 1st

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2012)

Syrup (2013)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

Leaving November 3rd

I Am Not Your Negro (2017) – doc

Leaving November 7th

Action Point (2018)

Leaving November 8th

The Burning Plain (2009)

The Dead Lands (2015)

One Last Thing (2006)

Serena (2015)

Leaving November 9th

Bronson (2009)

The Children Act (2018)

Fay Grim (2007)

George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead (2010)

I Give It a Year (2013)

Leaving November 14th

The Addams Family (1991)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Wild Hogs (2007)

