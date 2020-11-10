Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

David Cross Gets Back to Basics in Brooklyn

Robert Milazzo's Assembly podcast returns for its second season with special guests Janeane Garofalo, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, and H. Jon Benjamin

by
on November 10, 2020, 12:00pm
Assembly - Season 2 - David Cross
Assembly - Season 2 - David Cross

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google PlayStitcherRadio Public

Assembly is a docuseries from the Consequence Podcast Network that looks at what brings us together.

Because most of our moments in 2020 have either been canceled, postponed, or all-out deconstructed, we’re humbled and beyond elated to spend the rest of the year following icon and multi-hyphenate of funny, David Cross.

Recorded in 2019, the second season of Assembly finds host Robert Milazzo following Cross around as he shapes his new stand-up act through a set of intimate gigs in Brooklyn, New York. There will be friends, family, and colleagues.

In Part 1, “Nothing to See Here”, Cross gets back to basics to put together his next feat of stand-up comedy. However, when his basics meet his roots – after all, roots are never truly abandoned – his choices need some dialogue.

Is Cross his own best mouthpiece or do we need to ask around? Special guests for the Season 2 premiere include H. Jon BenjaminJaneane Garofalo, Patton Oswalt, and Sarah Silverman with original music by Fred Armisen.

Stream above to join ’em.

Subscribe to Assembly to access the podcast’s full archive, which includes its debut season featuring Iron & Wine/Calexico.

Follow on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Podchaser

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Foo Fighters Unveil Video for “Shame Shame”, Announce Live Concert at the Roxy: Watch
Next Story
BTS Reveal Tracklist for New Album BE (Deluxe Edition)