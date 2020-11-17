Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Tracing the Origins of David Cross

Robert Milazzo's Assembly podcast continues its second season with special guests Amber Tamblyn, Jonathan Groff, H. Jon Benjamin, Sam Seder, and Wendy Cross

by
on November 17, 2020, 12:00pm
Revisiting the Origins of David Cross
Assembly - Season 2 - David Cross

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google PlayStitcherRadio Public

Assembly is a docuseries from the Consequence Podcast Network that looks at what brings us together.

Recorded in 2019, the second season of Assembly finds host Robert Milazzo following David Cross around as he shapes his new stand-up act through a set of intimate gigs in Brooklyn, New York. There will be friends, family, and colleagues.

In Part 2, “My Old Schools”, Cross’ hilarious circle of friends and family expands. Comprised of big name comics, who are all on trajectories of their own, we see how each talent winds up informing how Cross builds his show.

But, not every origin story is good news, and not all lessons are learned to one’s liking. Families are funny that way. Special guests include Amber Tamblyn, Jonathan Groff, H. Jon Benjamin, Sam Seder, and Wendy Cross.

Original music by Fred Armisen.

Subscribe to Assembly to access the podcast’s full archive, which includes its debut season featuring Iron & Wine/Calexico.

Follow on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Podchaser

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
Dolly Parton’s $1 Million Donation Helped Fund Successful COVID-19 Vaccine
Next Story
Eyehategod Announce New Album A History of Nomadic Behavior