Axl Rose Poetically Urges Americans to Vote for a “Better World” in the “Face of Fear and Intimidation”

Axl Rose, photo by Amy Harris

With Election Day upon us, Axl Rose is urging American to vote. The Guns N’ Roses singer posted a series of poetic tweets, listing the reasons why it’s so important to cast a ballot in the presidential election this year.

While Rose doesn’t mention Donald Trump or Joe Biden by name, his social media posts over the past four years have been decidedly anti-Trump. In fact, the rock legend has repeatedly ripped apart Trump and his administration throughout the president’s entire term in the White House.



Among his many takedowns of Trump, the GN’R frontman once called the president a “repulsive excuse for a person with a sick agenda.” The singer also lambasted members of Trump’s administration for seemingly discouraging social distancing during the pandemic.

In a three-part tweet posted late Monday night, Axl Rose wrote an impassioned poem to encourage voting:

“VOTE

Whatever It Takes

VOTE

Take A Side

Make A Stand

VOTE

With Courage

In The Face Of Fear

And Intimidation

VOTE

Through All The Noise

Lies

And Distractions

VOTE

For The Country

For A Better World

For DEMOCRACY

VOTE

For The Future

Of Our Country

Our Planet

Your Planet

This Planet

The Only Planet We Have

VOTE

For Those Who Fought,

Suffered And Died

To Create And Protect

Your Right To Vote

VOTE

For Loved Ones

For You

And For US

Together As One

And If It Helps…

Vote Knowing There Are Those

Hoping, Praying N’ Counting On

You Won’t

And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING

They Thought They Could Get Away With

To Stop You

VOTE”

While Axl may not name names, it’s easy to see who and what he’s addressing throughout his poem — especially the closing line, which basically calls out Trump for his efforts to suppress voting in key swing states.

Despite Axl’s disdain for Trump, the president is apparently a big Guns N’ Roses fan. According to former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump insists that GN’R’s “November Rain” is the “greatest music video of all time.”

See Axl Rose’s full series of tweets below, and if you haven’t already voted, hit your local polling place.

