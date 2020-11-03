Axl Rose Poetically Urges Americans to Vote for a “Better World” in the “Face of Fear and Intimidation”

With Election Day upon us, Axl Rose is urging American to vote. The Guns N’ Roses singer posted a series of poetic tweets, listing the reasons why it’s so important to cast a ballot in the presidential election this year.
While Rose doesn’t mention Donald Trump or Joe Biden by name, his social media posts over the past four years have been decidedly anti-Trump. In fact, the rock legend has repeatedly ripped apart Trump and his administration throughout the president’s entire term in the White House.
Among his many takedowns of Trump, the GN’R frontman once called the president a “repulsive excuse for a person with a sick agenda.” The singer also lambasted members of Trump’s administration for seemingly discouraging social distancing during the pandemic.
In a three-part tweet posted late Monday night, Axl Rose wrote an impassioned poem to encourage voting:
“VOTE
Whatever It Takes
VOTE
Take A Side
Make A Stand
VOTE
With Courage
In The Face Of Fear
And Intimidation
VOTE
Through All The Noise
Lies
And Distractions
VOTE
For The Country
For A Better World
For DEMOCRACY
VOTE
For The Future
Of Our Country
Our Planet
Your Planet
This Planet
The Only Planet We Have
VOTE
For Those Who Fought,
Suffered And Died
To Create And Protect
Your Right To Vote
VOTE
For Loved Ones
For You
And For US
Together As One
And If It Helps…
Vote Knowing There Are Those
Hoping, Praying N’ Counting On
You Won’t
And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING
They Thought They Could Get Away With
To Stop You
VOTE”
While Axl may not name names, it’s easy to see who and what he’s addressing throughout his poem — especially the closing line, which basically calls out Trump for his efforts to suppress voting in key swing states.
Despite Axl’s disdain for Trump, the president is apparently a big Guns N’ Roses fan. According to former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump insists that GN’R’s “November Rain” is the “greatest music video of all time.”
See Axl Rose’s full series of tweets below, and if you haven’t already voted, hit your local polling place.
VOTE
Whatever It Takes
VOTE
Take A Side
Make A Stand
VOTE
With Courage
In The Face Of Fear
And Intimidation
VOTE
Through All The Noise
Lies
And Distractions
VOTE
For The Country
For A Better World
For DEMOCRACY
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 3, 2020
VOTE
For Loved Ones
For You
And For US
Together As One
And If It Helps…
Vote Knowing There Are Those
Hoping, Praying N’ Counting On
You Won’t
And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING
They Thought They Could Get Away With
To Stop You
VOTE
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 3, 2020