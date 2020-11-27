Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Bad Bunny Releases New Album El Último Tour del Mundo: Stream

The reggaeton star's third album includes collaborations with Rosalía, Jhay Cortez, and ABRA

by
on November 27, 2020, 11:44am
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny

Latin trap and reggaeton king Bad Bunny has returned with El Último Tour del Mundo, his third album of 2020. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

El Último Tour del Mundo follows YHLQMDLG, which came out in February, and Las Que No Iban a Salir, which dropped in May. It spans 16 tracks in total, including collaborations with Rosalía, Jhay Cortez, and ABRA, and takes a rock-forward approach that suits the reggaeton star rather well.

It appears Bad Bunny is giving “O VISTO ASÍ” the single treatment, too. The album cut is accompanied by a flashy music video filled with graffiti-filled skateparks and celebrity photoshoots. You know you’ve made it when you can casually call up people like Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara, and Karol G to star in your song’s visuals. Check it out below.

This record arrives on the cusp of other big news. Earlier this week, Bad Bunny was nominated for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Un Día (One Day)” at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards. Lest anyone forget, he won Best Reggaeton Performance at last year’s award show.

Editors' Picks

To celebrate the release of his new record, Bad Bunny stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday. He talked with the host about the meaning of the cover artwork, played a theatrical Auto-Tune improv game, and performed “YO VISTO ASÍ” live with welcome panache. Watch a replay after the jump.

El Último Tour del Mundo Artwork:

El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo by Bad Bunny album artwork cover art

El Último Tour del Mundo Tracklist:
01. EL MUNDO ES MÍO
02. TE MUDASTE
03. HOY COBRÉ
04. MALDITA POBREZA
05. LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE (feat. Rosalía)
06. TE DESEO LO MEJOR
07. YO VISTO ASÍ
08. HACIENDO QUE ME AMAS
09. BOOKER T
10. LA DROGA
11. DÁKITI (feat. Jhay Cortez)
12. TRELLAS
13. SORRY PAPI (feat. ABRA)
14. 120
15. ANTES QUE SE ACABE
16. CANTARES DE NAVIDAD

Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products
This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials
The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here
Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask

Previous Story
Eric Clapton Teams with Van Morrison for Anti-Lockdown Protest Song “Stand and Deliver”
Next Story
Who’s Ahsoka Tano? What’s Baby Yoda’s Real Name? The Mandalorian, Explained