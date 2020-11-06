Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb Announces New Country Album, Shares Jason Isbell Collaboration “Words of a Fool”: Stream

Dolly Parton (photo by Ben Kaye), Barry Gibb (photo by Nathan Dainty), Jason Isbell (photo by Ben Kaye)

Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb has announced a star-studded new album called Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1. The effort features classic songs from the Gibb brothers reimagined with assistance from a wide range of country and Americana stars.

GREENFIELDS boasts contributions from Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, and Gillian Welch. Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Newton-John, and Little Big Town also appear on the LP. The entire project was produced by Grammy-winning Nashville native Dave Cobb, known for his work with John Prine and The Highwomen.



In a statement about the recording process, Gibb said, “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own.” The ’70s icon added,

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice [Gibb] and Robin [Gibb] would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it… but I think we were.”

In addition to new takes on Bee Gees favorites like “Jive Talkin'” and “How Deep is Your Love”, the new full-length includes “Words of a Fool”, a collaboration with Isbell. According to Variety, the track was originally written decades ago by Gibb, but is only finally seeing release today.

“Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I’m happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody,” Isbell remarked. “Working with him on this project has been one of the great honors of my career. He’s a prince.”

Check out the duet below, followed by a GREENFIELDS trailer that teases even more new music. The new album is officially out January 8th via Capitol.

GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 Artwork:

GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” (feat. Keith Urban)

02. “Words of a Fool” (feat. Jason Isbell)

03. “Run to Me” (feat. Brandi Carlile)

04. “Too Much Heaven” (feat. Alison Krauss)

05. “Lonely Days” (feat. Little Big Town)

06. “Words” (feat. Dolly Parton)

07. “Jive Talkin’” (feat. Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan)

08. “How Deep Is Your Love” (feat. Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town)

09. “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” (feat. Sheryl Crow)

10. “To Love Somebody” (feat. Jay Buchanan)

11. “Rest Your Love on Me” (feat. Olivia Newton-John)

12. “Butterfly” (feat. Gillian Welch, David Rawlings)