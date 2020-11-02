Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

All Hail the Queen: Beyoncé Has 80,000 Bees, Jars Her Own Honey

Queen B is out here literally saving the bees from extinction

by
on November 02, 2020, 11:34am
beyonce-beekeeping-british-vogue
Beyoncé, a.k.a. Queen B

Since launching her solo career, Beyoncé has held a dedicated fanbase endearingly titled the #Beyhive. But it turns out the music titan also keeps up actual, literal beehives — and they contain at least 80,000 bees.

The Lemonade singer revealed the fascinating bit of trivia in a new cover story for British Vogue. “What is something I would find surprising about you?” the interviewer asked. Beyoncé did not disappoint with her answer: “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.”

While Bey is singlehandedly doing her part to save the bees from extinction, the R&B star said she originally got into the beekeeping business for her family. “I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties,” she explained. Indeed, many believe honey — especially locally sourced varieties — can help alleviate allergy symptoms.

Editors' Picks

All motivations aside, it’s obvious that the Beyoncé, sweet vocals and all, should henceforth be known as Queen B. Royalty sure does suit her after all.

In other recent Bey news, the multi-Grammy winner launched her line of Ivy Park x Adidas clothing. She also donated $1 million dollars to Black-owned businesses struggling during this pandemic. That generous gesture is on top of the $6 million Beyoncé offered to essential workers impacted by the coronavirus and the 1,000 testing kits and PPE she provided to her hometown of Houston.

View this post on Instagram

British Vogue December 2020

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Bruce Springsteen Is First Artist with a Billboard Top 5 Album in Each of Last Six Decades
Next Story
Heavy Culture: Living Colour on Their Upbringings, Pandemic Life, and Getting Out the Vote