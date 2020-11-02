All Hail the Queen: Beyoncé Has 80,000 Bees, Jars Her Own Honey

Beyoncé, a.k.a. Queen B

Since launching her solo career, Beyoncé has held a dedicated fanbase endearingly titled the #Beyhive. But it turns out the music titan also keeps up actual, literal beehives — and they contain at least 80,000 bees.

The Lemonade singer revealed the fascinating bit of trivia in a new cover story for British Vogue. “What is something I would find surprising about you?” the interviewer asked. Beyoncé did not disappoint with her answer: “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.”



While Bey is singlehandedly doing her part to save the bees from extinction, the R&B star said she originally got into the beekeeping business for her family. “I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties,” she explained. Indeed, many believe honey — especially locally sourced varieties — can help alleviate allergy symptoms.

All motivations aside, it’s obvious that the Beyoncé, sweet vocals and all, should henceforth be known as Queen B. Royalty sure does suit her after all.

In other recent Bey news, the multi-Grammy winner launched her line of Ivy Park x Adidas clothing. She also donated $1 million dollars to Black-owned businesses struggling during this pandemic. That generous gesture is on top of the $6 million Beyoncé offered to essential workers impacted by the coronavirus and the 1,000 testing kits and PPE she provided to her hometown of Houston.