Get a Free Gift at the Consequence of Sound Store with Any Purchase

on November 27, 2020, 8:57am
Earlier this year, Consequence of Sound launched an online store. Each purchase of an item directly supports the staff at CoS, an independently owned company, and our pursuit of quality music, film, and television journalism. Additionally, we’ve committed to donating a portion of all proceeds to independent artists directly impacted by the pandemic.

To date, we’ve sold thousands of face masks, which are made using a specially engineered polyester fabric spun from recycled bottles. By our math, that’s over 10,000 plastic bottles recycled! We’ve also sold hundreds of T-shirts and hoodies, and recently launched a series of CBD strains. And in the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing details of exclusive CBD strains created in collaboration with some of our favorite musicians.

As a thank you for all the support, from now through November 30th we’re offering a free gift with every purchase made at the Consequence Store. Purchase a t-shirt, get a free, limited-edition face mask. Purchase a mask, get a free lanyard. Purchase any CBD product and enjoy a free 3.5 gram bag of Pineberry flower (a $20 value).

Thank you again, and have a very happy holiday weekend.

