Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to Play Saturday Night Live

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to Saturday Night Live on December 12th to serve as the evening’s musical guest. Dune actor Timothée Chalamet will host the episode.

The Boss and his band will take their third turn on SNL, having previously played the show in 2002 and 2015. (Springsteen appeared in a solo capacity in 1992). This time around, they’ll be supporting their new album, Letter to You.



SNL has also announced that country star Morgan Wallen will serve as musical guest on its December 5th episode, appearing alongside host Jason Bateman. If you recall, Wallen was scheduled to play SNL earlier in the season, but his appearance was canceled after he broke COVID-19 safety protocols. In his place, SNL tapped Jack White and he delivered one of the more memorable performances in the show’s recent history.

Lastly, Dua Lipa has the honors of playing SNL’s Christmas episode on December 19th. She’ll appear alongside former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig, who will return to host the episode. Lipa, who first played SNL in 2018, will return to Studio 8H to showcase her Grammy-nominated album Future Nostalgia.

