Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to Play Saturday Night Live

Dua Lipa and Morgan Wallen will also take a turn as musical guest on upcoming episodes

by
on November 25, 2020, 2:00pm
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, photo via SNL

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to Saturday Night Live on December 12th to serve as the evening’s musical guest. Dune actor Timothée Chalamet will host the episode.

The Boss and his band will take their third turn on SNL, having previously played the show in 2002 and 2015. (Springsteen appeared in a solo capacity in 1992). This time around, they’ll be supporting their new album, Letter to You.

SNL has also announced that country star Morgan Wallen will serve as musical guest on its December 5th episode, appearing alongside host Jason Bateman. If you recall, Wallen was scheduled to play SNL earlier in the season, but his appearance was canceled after he broke COVID-19 safety protocols. In his place, SNL tapped Jack White and he delivered one of the more memorable performances in the show’s recent history.

Lastly, Dua Lipa has the honors of playing SNL’s Christmas episode on December 19th. She’ll appear alongside former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig, who will return to host the episode. Lipa, who first played SNL in 2018, will return to Studio 8H to showcase her Grammy-nominated album Future Nostalgia.

You can find our full coverage of SNL Season 46 here.

Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products
This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials
The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here
Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask

Previous Story
Rina Sawayama Announces SAWAYAMA Deluxe Edition, Shares New Song “LUCID”: Stream
Next Story
Christine and the Queens Partners with Indochine on New Song “3SEX”: Stream