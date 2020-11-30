BTS Score Second No. 1 Album This Year with BE

BTS, photo courtesy of artist

BTS’s new album BE has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

BE bowed with 242,000 equivalent album units, Billboard’s all-in-one metric that combines album sales and different measures of streaming. These strong numbers were buoyed by “Dynamite”, the global smash that set records as the first K-pop single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.



This is the second time the Bangtan Boys have achieved the top position this year following the success of February’s Map of the Soul: 7. The achievement makes them the first group to land two No. 1 albums in 2020, and second act overall.

But even more impressive is the fact BE marks BTS’s fifth No. 1 album in the US in a little over two years and six months. The only group to have accomplished that feat faster was… The Beatles way back in the late 1960s.

Update: More history for BTS! The group became the first act in US history to claim the entire top six spots on the Digital Song Sales Chart. “Life Goes On” sits at No. 1, followed by “Blue & Grey”, “Stay”, “Telepathy”, “Dis-ease”, and “Fly to My Room”.

BTS hopes to continue their trailblazing ways at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Last week, they received their first nomination in a musical category for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Dynamite”. It was the first performance nod for a K-pop group in the history of the Grammys. The septet celebrated with a rendition of the song on Corden.

