Car Seat Headrest Cram Inside a Bedroom and Perform “Can’t Cool Me Down” on Fallon: Watch

A late-night appearance in support of Making a Door Less Open

on November 20, 2020, 8:40am
Way back in February, Car Seat Headrest released their newest album, Making a Door Less Open. Unfortunately, right when the band was revving up the publicity engine in support of its release, COVID struck and the touring industry came to a screeching halt. Unlike other bands, who opted for livestream performances and other virtual events, CSH have remained mostly silent over the last six months. Now, though, the band appears finally read to give the album its due.

On Thursday night, Will Toledo and co. appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Can’t Cool Me Down”. As opposed to the high-end production complementing James Blake’s own Thursday night performance on Fallon, CSH opted for a bare-bones, DIY approach as the band members crammed into a small bedroom. Toledo, in particular, sang from inside of a closet next to a sleeping bag.

Replay the performance below, and also check out Toledo’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where he discussed the making of the album.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

